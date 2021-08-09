Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $56.34. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

