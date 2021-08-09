Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

PGPHF traded down $53.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,739.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,588.02. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $899.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,792.84.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.