Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

