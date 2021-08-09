Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of BADFF stock remained flat at $$28.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

