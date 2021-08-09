ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Reaches $155.72 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $155.72 million and $3.69 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00824559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00104380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040003 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

