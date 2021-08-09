$0.76 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Comcast reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 602,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

