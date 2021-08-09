$0.68 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 33,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

