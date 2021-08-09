Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Boqii by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,167. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -17.47. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

