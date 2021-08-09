SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Cap Hits $24.45 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00824559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00104380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040003 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.