THETA (THETA) Price Up 16.2% This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00014744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and $334.41 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00824559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00104380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

