QV Investors Inc. Sells 151,650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,650 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. 1,660,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.