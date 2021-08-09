IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 158.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,335.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,470.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.