Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,344.00. 47,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

