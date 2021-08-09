Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $227.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

