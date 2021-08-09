Tsfg LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.67. 416,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

