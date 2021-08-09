Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. 126,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.