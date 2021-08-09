PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.85. 149,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. The company has a market capitalization of $326.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

