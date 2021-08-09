Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $114.38. 164,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

