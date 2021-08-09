Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 182,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

