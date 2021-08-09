Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $104,249.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

