Blocery Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $1.14 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.