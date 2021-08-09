QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $126.63 million and $12.79 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

