QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $78,081.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

