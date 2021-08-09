$442.77 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report sales of $442.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

JKHY traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,800. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

