Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $226.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.36 million and the highest is $229.60 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $882.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $894.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $958.11 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

