MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.51. 48,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,633. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

