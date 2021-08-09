The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Down 5.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 1,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

