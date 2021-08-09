Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.80

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.80 and last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 19803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Textron alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.