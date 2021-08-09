Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 7/29/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 7/22/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 7/19/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 7/12/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “
- 6/21/2021 –
- 6/14/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Equitable stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,255. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 637,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Further Reading: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.