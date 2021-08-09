Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/29/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/22/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/19/2021 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/12/2021 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

6/14/2021 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Equitable stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,255. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 637,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

