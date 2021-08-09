BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 3.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 157,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,020,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $899.52. 3,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $877.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

