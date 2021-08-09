CoinLoan Price Hits $13.25 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $202,247.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00028597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00140009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,255.97 or 0.99800579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.00770575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.