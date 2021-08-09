Coin Artist Price Hits $0.83 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $897,874.42 and $5,959.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

