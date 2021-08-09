FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Volume Hits $6.04 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $69.51 million and $6.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001435 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001091 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.