Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

