Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,579. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

