$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $49.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $261.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

