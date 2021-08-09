Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,894 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

