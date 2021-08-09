PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 259,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 147,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

