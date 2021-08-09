Tsfg LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.51. 85,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

