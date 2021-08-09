Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

