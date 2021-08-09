Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.