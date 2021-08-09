Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72.

