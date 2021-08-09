Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 13247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several other research firms have also commented on KURA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.