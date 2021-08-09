$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. The stock had a trading volume of 29,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.