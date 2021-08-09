NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 19% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $790,691.91 and $126.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00366172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

