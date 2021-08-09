Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.12. 187,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

