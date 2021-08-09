Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $146.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,662. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

