Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,721.08. 20,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

