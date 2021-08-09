TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.