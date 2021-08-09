Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 4,906 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.12. 136,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

